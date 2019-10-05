TN TRB has released The Tamil Nadu TRB PG Assistant / Physical Education Director Exam Answer Key 2019. Candidates are advised to check the answer keys on the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.nic.in.

Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) has declared The Tamil Nadu TRB PG Assistant / Physical Education Director Exam Answer Key 2019. Candidates who have participated in the examination can now check the answer keys on the official website, trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates are advised to log into the official website of TN TRB to know their results. If the candidates want to raise an objection, they can make it from October 7 to October 9, 5 pm.

How to check TN TRB answer key 2019:

Step 1: Candidates will have to visit the official website of TN TRB, trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the link.

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Candidates will have to choose the exam date.

Step 5: TN TRB answer key 2019 will be displayed on the screen of the candidates

Step 6: Candidates will have to download the answer key and take a print out for future reference.

The TN TRB result will be based on the final answer key. Candidates will have to check their response sheets with the answer keys which will be published later. If there is any dispute found, they should apply for objection.

How to make objections:

Step 1: Candidates will have to go to the official website, trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the objection link

Step 3: Candidates need to submit their objection and click the save button

Step 4: Candidates need to upload the document

For any query, candidates are advised to call on the following numbers – 044 – 28272455, 7373008144, 7373008134.

