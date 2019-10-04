TN TRB Answer Key 2019 for the PG Assistant/ Physical Education Director Exam 2019 has been released on trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the TN TRB Answer Key 2019.

TN TRB Answer Key 2019: The Tamil Nadu TRB PG Assistant/ Physical Education Director Exam Answer Key 2019 has been released by the Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) on the official website – trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared in the TN TRB PG Assistant/ Physical Education Director examination 2019 are advised to log into the official website and check the answer keys with the help of the instructions given below.

According to the notification released on the official website – Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants and Physical Education Directors under Grade-I category Exam 2018-2019 – Tentative Key has been published on the official website. The notice further says that the online objection tracker link will be activated on October 7, 2019. The last date to file objections October 9, 2019 upto 5:30 PM.

How to download the TN TRB Answer Key 2019?

Candidates will have to visit the official website – trb.tn.nic.in

Candidates will have to click on the link that says, “Click – Tentative Key”

On clicking, the following links will be displayed -Click here – Exam Date 27-09-2019 Click here – Exam Date 28-09-2019 Click here – Exam Date 29-09-2019

Click on the link relevant to you

On clicking, subjects will be displayed

Click on the subject you have appeared to check the answer key

The pdf containing answer key will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the same and take a print out for reference

Direct link to download the Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I – 2018-2019 – Tentative Key

Here’s the direct link to raise objections: Click – Objection Link

How to raise objections?

Click the link given above in this article

Login to the portal using the basic information

Now, click on the option to view attempted Question Paper

Submit your objection in the given field and click on save button

Upload the document for reference to your objection

The objections will be accepted only before the stipulated time considered by the Board.

For any query, candidates can contact the authority on the following numbers – 044 – 28272455, 7373008144, 7373008134.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App