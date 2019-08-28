TN TRB recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is hiring teachers for filling 2340 vacancies of Assistant Professors. Interested teachers can apply through its official website @trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board(TN TRB) has invited the online application for the post of Assistant Professor in Government Arts and Science colleges. The application will be available online on September 4 and the last date of submission the application through online mode is September 24. And the date of certificate verification and interview will be announced later.

All the candidates willing to apply shall have the ability to speak, teach and write in Tamil. If somehow he/she has not studied the Tamil language in +2 then he/she has to pass the Tamil language test conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Candidates should have passed the graduation with minimum 55 percent marks and they should have cleared the NET or SLET or SET or equivalent. Candidates age should be below 57 years. Check more details below.

TN TRB recruitment 2019: Experience details

The experience certificates have to be submitted online and the separate certificate should be used for each institution. The teaching experience should be in a prescribed format that is Format I which is for colleges and format II which is for university. The teaching experience certificate of candidates who have worked or working in university should be signed by the concerned registrar of the university.

TN TRB recruitment 2019: Vacancies details

Backlog Vacancies: 81

Shortfall Vacancies: 4

Current Vacancies: 2252

To teach differently-abled in Tamil and computer application subject :3

TN TRB recruitment 2019: Vacancy details according to Assistant professor’s subjects

BBM: 1

Bio-Chemistry: 18

Bio-Diversity: 4

Biological Science (Education): 1

Bio-Technology: 3

Botany: 89

Business Administration: 1

Chemistry: 188

Commerce:106

Commerce (Computer Application): 15

Commerce (E.Com): 3

Commerce (International Business) : 13

Computer Application: 55

Computer Technology: 1

Computer science: 137

Co-operation: 12

Corporate Secretaryship: 25

Defense Studies: 11

Economics:92

Education: 28

Electronics: 26

Electronics and Communication: 4

Electronics and Communication system: 6

English: 309

Environment Science:1

Fashion Technology:1

Food and Nutrition: 4

Food Processing: 4

Food Science and Dietetics: 2

Food Science and Nutrition: 2

Foodservice management and dietetics:5

Geography: 68

Geology:21

Hindi:4

Historical studies: 4

History:67

History( Education):1

Home Science:31

Human Resource Department:1

Human Rights: 4

Indian Culture: 2

Indian Culture and Tourism:1

Information Technology:10

International Business:4

Journalism and Mass Communication:11

Malayalam:1

Marine Biology: 19

Mathematics:185

Micro Biology: 19

MS- Information Technology: 2

Music: 2

Nano Technology: 6

Nutrition and Dietetics: 23

Physical Science (Education):3

Physics: 150

Plant Biology and Plant Buio-Technology:32

Plant Bio-Technology:6

Political Science: 29

Psychology: 13

Public Administration: 5

Sanskrit: 5

Social Work:15

Sociology: 3

Statistics: 56

Tamil: 231

Telugu: 3

Tourism: 4

Tourism Administration: 4

Tourism and Travel Management: 2

Urdu : 3

Visual Communication: 21

Wild Life Biology: 7

Zoology: 100

