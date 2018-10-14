TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List 2018: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board has released the final selection list of TN TRB Special Teachers on its official website. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the selection list can check the same by logging into - trb.tn.nic.in.

TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List 2018: The selection list for the direct recruitment of the TN TRB Special Teachers has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on its official website – trb.tn.nic.in. The written examination for the recruitment of Special Teachers was conducted by the Board on September 23, 2017. As per the latest reports, the results for the same was declared on the official website on June 14, 2018. However, the provisional selection list for the Directorate of School Education and other departments has been released on October 12, 2018.

Also, the only those candidates were called for document verification during the month of August this year who had cleared the written exam. According to reports, the list that the Teachers Recruitment Board has released is provisional and appointment letters will be issued later by the concerned Department authorities such as Coimbatore Corporation, State council for educational research, Chennai Corporation, and training and Social Defence Department for the eligible candidates, satisfying all conditions.

How to check the Final selection list of TN TRB Special Teachers?

Visit the official website of TN TRB – trb.tn.nic.in

Search for the “Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012 – 2016 – Provisional Selection List” link and click on the same on the homepage

Now click on the ‘Next’ option on the page

Candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, click on the link that reads, “Provisional Selection List”

Now choose the relevant departments from: DIRECTORATE OF SCHOOL EDUCATION and OTHER DEPARTMENT

Click on you subjects on the next page

Candidates will be taken to the selection list in the next page

Check the list

Download the same and take a printout for further reference

