The admission process of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University is set to start from today. Students wanting to pursue undergraduate degree courses in the university can apply online on the official website of the institution at www.tnau.ac.in.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University admission process is all set to commence today, May 18, 2018 on the official webiste, www.tnau.ac.in . According to reports, the candidates who are willing to take admission into their desired undergraduate courses can check the official website of the University to apply online from 3:00PM onwards today. The candidate may go through the full notification before filling up the online admission application form. The students who have passed the Class 12 or Plus 2 examination this year are all eligible to apply for admissions.

Also, reports say that from this year onward, the counselling will be held via online mode, which makes it easier and convenient for the candidates belonging from other parts of the state as they will not be required to travel to Coimbatore. Moreover, the Class 12 final examination results were released recently in the state and since then the process of admission has stater in several universities across the state.

ALSO READ: NIFT UG & PG Admissions 2018: Final results of entrance exam announced @ nift.ac.in

Moreover, candidates must have passed all subjects in the academic stream of the Qualifying Examination. Candidates who have passed 10+2 examinations under Board of Higher Secondary Education of Government of Tamil Nadu / Central Board of Secondary Education / Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations / other State Government Boards / other International recognised Boards will be eligible to apply for admission into the UG courses under the varsity.

To go to the official website directly and apply for Tamil Nadu Agricultral University UG admission 2018′ online, click here: ‘UG admission 2018’

Admission and Counselling Schedule

Last date for Online Application – June 17, 2018

Document verification for special reservations – June 18, 2018 to June 20, 2018 Counseling for special reservations – July 7, 2018

1st phase of counseling sessions – July 9 to July 13, 2018

2nd phase of counseling sessions– July 23 to July 27, 2018

READ: Haryana Board Results 2018: HBSE likely to announce Class 12 Board results @ bseh.org.in today, know how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App