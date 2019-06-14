TNAU Admission 2019: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University will be closing the Under Graduate course application process on June 17, 2019. While, the last date to apply for Post Graduate programme is July 15. Both the application process for both, UG and PG will be conducted via online mode.

TNAU Admission 2019 @tnau.ac.in: The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has decided to extended the application date for the undergraduate programmes. Now, students willing to apply for a course can submit the application form on or before June 17, 2019. Wherein for postgraduate programmes, the last date of aplication submission is scheduled for July 15. Both the registration and application submission process for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes is conducted by Tamil Nadu Agricultural University via online mode.

As per the scheduled shared on the website of TNAU, the correction window for the application will start from June 19 and close on 21, 2019. After the correction window, the TNAU will release the rank list on June 27, 2019. However, students applying for the Postgraduate programmes will have to appear for the entrance examination which will be conducted at TNAU Coimbatore on July 23, 2019. cation process for TNAU.

Steps to submit the application form for UG/ PG programmes.

Step 1: Each and every candidate willing to apply for a course, will have to register to the online portal of TNAU i.e. tnau.ac.in . Make sure you enter a valid email id and mobile number.

Then, enter credentials like your personal details, academic details, choice of subject and category.

Upload a scanned image of photograph and signature keeping the mentioned size of the image.

Note: candidates from general category will have to pay Rs. 1500/- per subject while reserved categories will have to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000/- only.

Submit the application by clicking on the submit button.

Download your complete TNAU Application Form for future reference.

Note: Aspirants will have to appear for the entrance examination via offline mode.

