TNDTE Diploma Exam Result 2018 declared at intradote.tn.nic.in: TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education (TNDTE) has declared the TNDTE Diploma result 2018 on its official website (intradote.tn.nic.in). Students can check their results on the said official website.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) has made it clear the institution is not responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on Net. The results published on Net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original Mark Sheets. Original Mark Sheets will be issued by the DOTE separately.

In 2018, the TNDTE Diploma Result for October was announced on December 22, 2017.

How to check the TNDTE diploma result 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official ewbsite — intradote.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on TNDTE October Diploma Result 2018

Step 3: A new page will appear on your screen

Step 4: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the boxes

Step 5: Click on “View Result” button

Step 6: “TNDTE October Diploma Result 2018” will appear on your screen

Step 6: Check your result and download it

