TNDTE Diploma October Result 2018: The results for TNDTE Diploma October 2018 examination has been released by the Tamil Nadu Department of Technical Education. The students who had appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website at tndte.gov.in. The Diploma examination was conducted in October 2018.

The Directorate of Technical Education had conducted the Diploma examination in all the government, govt-aided, and self-financed polytechnic colleges. The Directorate of Technical Education was established on October 14, 1957. Last year, the Diploma examination results were declared in December. After downloading the result, candidates can also raise objections for errors, if any, on the official website of TNDTE.

The direct link for results is also given below.

Steps to successfully download the results:

Log on to the official website of the TNDTE – tndte.gov.in On the homepage, you will find this link – http://112.133.214.75/result_oct2018, click on it Now you will be redirected to a new page Enter requisite credentials – Registration number and scheme Your results will be displayed on the screen Download the exam results and take a print of the same for the future purpose

