TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: The candidates who clear the TNDTE exam will be eligible to appear for entrance to various polytechnic colleges in Tamil Nadu. There are a total of 518 polytechnic colleges in the state. Talking about the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education diploma exam, The exams started on October 25 and ended in mid-November.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2018: The result of the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education diploma October and November exam 2018 is expected to release today by the (TNDTE) board today. Candidates who have appeared for the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education Diploma exam can check their respective results on the official website of TNDTE @ intradote.tn.nic.in.

Step 1: Check the official website of TNDTE (intradote.tn.nic.in) for result

Step 2: Click on the left side of the homepage, there will be a notification bar which reads as Course Attendance and Latest Exam Results

Step 3: When the tab opens, enter your register number, date of birth and click on the submit button

Step 4: The tab will take you to your result

Step 5: Download the same and take a print out for further reference. If applicants find it difficult to view the official website due to overload, they should be patient and keep on checking the result.

Here is the direct link to check the result here- intradote.tn.nic.in

