TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019: The examination schedule for the upcoming TNDTE Diploma Exams is now out. Candidates appearing in the examination can check the Exam schedule on the official website by following the steps given below.

TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education in Tamil Nadu has published the schedule of Diploma Examination to be conducted in the months of October and November this year. The Schedule for the upcoming examination is now available on the official website of the TNDTE. Candidates who have filled the online application forms for the TNDTE Diploma Exam 2019 are advised to download the time table of the examination from the official website of the authority.

According to the timetable, TNDTE will be conducting the Diploma October examination from October 22, 2019, at various examination centers.

How to download the TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019?

Candidates need to go to the official website – http://www.tndte.gov.in/site/

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Diploma Board Examination Oct 2019 Timetable” under the notifications tab

On clicking on the link, candidates will be directed to the next page

Here, click on the Oct 19 Timetable link

On clicking, candidates will be taken to the schedule of the examination

Click on the relevant discipline and wait for the time table to be displayed’

Download and take a print out of the same for future reference

The examination time table has been released for the following examinations – Basic Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering , Computer Engineering, Modern Office Practice, Chemical Engineering (FT & SW), Textile Technology, Printing Technology, Film Technology and TV production, Leather Technology, Fisheries Technology (SW), Prosthetics & Orthotics Engineering, Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Aeronautical, Marine Engineering, Agricultural Technology, Environmental and Pollution Control Engineering, Instrumentation and Control Engineering Related, Automobile Engineering and etc.

Direct link to download the TNDTE Diploma Time Table 2019: http://www.tndte.gov.in/site/TAM/Timetable_oct2019/timetable_oct2019.html

For more details, candidates can log into the official website of the TNDTE and check the latest notifications.

