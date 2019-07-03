TNDTE Revaluation Result 2019 is all set to be declared on tndte.gov.in today. Candidates can check the instructions to download the TNDTE Revaluation Results given below in this article.

TNDTE Revaluation Result 2019 – The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education or TNDTE going to release the results of revaluation on its official website – tndte.gov.in today, July 3, 2019. All the candidates who had submitted applications for the revaluation process are advised to log into the official site of TNDTE and check their respective revaluation results by following the instructions given in this article below.

The TNDTE had declared the TN DoTE April 2019 Diploma Results in the month of June this year. However, those candidates who weren’t satisfied with their marks in the results were given a chance to apply for rechecking or revaluation the results of which will be declared anytime soon. Candidates can check the following simple steps to download their results.

How to check the TNDTE Revaluation Results 2019?

Visit the official website of TNDTE – tndte.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the results option

Now, click on the revaluation result link

Candidates will be taken to the next page

Here, enter the registration number and roll number as printed on the admit card

Click on the submit button

The results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download and take a print out for reference in future if required

