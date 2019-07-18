TNEA 2019 BE, B.Tech Allotment list for round 2 admission counseling has been released on tneaonline.in. Candidates can check the list by following the instructions given in this article.

TNEA 2019 BE, B.Tech Allotment list: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education or TNDTE has released the TNEA 2019 round 2 allotment list on the official website – tneaonline.in. According to the reports, the admissions and counseling based on the first list released by the Tamil Nadu DTE have already ended and the next round of admissions is going to start soon.

All the students who are waiting for the second round counseling to admissions in technical courses at various institutes must check the allotment list for the second round on the official website mentioned above.

How to check the TNEA 2019 BE, B.Tech Allotment list for second round admissions?

Visit the TNEA official website as mentioned above

Now, login to the user portal with the login credentials on the homepage

Click on the link to download the allotment list for second round admission on the page

On clicking, a pdf will be displayed on the computer screen

Download and check if your roll number and name exists on the list

Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

