Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 has been declared the rank list today by the Anna University. According to a press release from the Department of Public Relations, the rank will be released on the official website, tneaonline.in. If the students have any queries, they can call 044-22351014 or 044-22351015. The TNEA rank list will be available for the students till June 23. Counselling session will start from June 20 , while counselling session for differently-abled candidates will commence from June 25. Counselling for the ex-servicemen will be conducted on June 26 and for sports persons, counselling sessions will be held on June 27. Counselling session for the vocational stream will be conducted from June 26 to June 28. Counselling session for the vocational straem will be in-person at the Central Polytechnic College in Taramani, Channai. The counselling for the general category will be conducted from July 3 to 28. The rank list was scheduled to be released on Monday.As the certification process delayed the declaration of the rank list extended by a day.

Online registration process for the counselling round started from May 2 and ended on May 31. The selection for the colleges under Anna University will be conducted on the basis of TNEA counselling. The counselling process is taking place for in 502 for 2.49 lakh seats in the state.

TNEA 2019: Documents required

1. Admit card

2. Voters id card

3. Aadhaar id

4. Prove of nationality

5. A copy of the online application form

6. NEET UG mark sheet

7. HSC (Class 12) mark sheet

8. SSC (Class 10) mark sheet

9. Health certificate

