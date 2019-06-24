TNEA 2019: The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 will begin the counselling process to various admission in BE, BTech degree from tomorrow Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Those who seek for admission in various courses can do the same through the official website tneaonline.in or tndte.gov.in.

These government/government-aided colleges, university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and other state-based colleges which are required to participate in these sessions. The schedule for the same has been released on the official website. While the counselling for PwD category candidates will be begun first followed by vocational courses.

The first physical counselling session will start for the differently-abled people (PwD) from Tuesday, June 25. The counselling will be held in two shifts- morning (from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and afternoon (1:30 to 4:30 pm). The first session will be for the candidates who are ranked from 1-80 rank, and second for those who are ranked from 81-138 rank holders under the category.

Apart from this, there will be multiple sessions which will be from June 26 and 27. On June 26, the rank holders till 950 are required to attend, while on June 27 students who ranked till 1650 are required to attend.

Counselling for vocational courses will begin from June 26 and it will end on June 28. It will be held at Central Polytechnic College (Integrated Workshop), Taramani, Chennai. Several seven counselling sessions will be held each day– starting from 9:30 am and concluding at 5:30 pm.

The wards of ex-servicemen have to appear for June 26 for counselling while for sportspersons on June 27.

TNEA 2019: Documents needed

Candidates can carry their documents at the counselling venue –

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12, 11 mark sheets (or equivalent)

HSC hall ticket (class 12 admit card)

Transfer certificate

Community certificate

Nativity certificate

First graduate or first graduate joint declaration certificate

Reservation certificate, as applicable

