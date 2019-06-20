TNEA 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education,TNDTE will release the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission, TNEA 2019 rank list today. June 20, 2019. Sources said, the rank list for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) will release on the official website of TNEA i.e. @tneaonline.in at around 11 am.

Earlier the rank list was scheduled to be released on June 17, 2019, which was delayed. Once the rank list is released, candidates would be required to apply for the admission based on the seat allotted. The Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check result at tneaonline.in.

More than 1.5 lakh engineering students get enrolled for TNEA 2019 out of which 1.04 lakh candidates took part in the certificate verification process.

