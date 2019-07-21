TNEA 2019: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) recently released the third round provisional seat allotment of TNEA 2019 on the official website of TNEA or click on the link @tneaonline.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that the result will appear in an online mode, and candidates can check the result on the official website of TNEA and no other source.

Candidates must confirm their seats by July 22 2019, (till 5 pm). In case the seat doesn’t get confirmed by the candidates, it will automatically be cancelled by the allotment authorities. However on July 23, 2019, the final result for the 3rd round of seat to be announced. Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for future reference.

Also Read: MPPGCL notification Recruitment 2019: Madhya Pradesh Power Generation Company Limited announces 100 vacancies for ITI Plant assistant posts @mppgcl.mp.gov.in, check details

Follow the steps to check TNEA 2019 3rd Round Provisional Seat Allotment

Step 1: Click on the link @tneaonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Quick Links.

Step 3: Click on the link TNEA 2019 Provisional Seat Allotment Results.

Step 4: Candidates must fill the required details.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step6: The result will appear in PDF format.

Step 7: Candidates must download it or take a hardcopy of it for further references.

However, from July 23 to July 24 2019, the process 4th round of the seat allotment to be conducted. The final results for the fourth round will be released on July 26, 2019.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App