TNEA Counselling 2019: Round 1 of the Choice filling process for TNEA 2019 has been started by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. Candidates who secured ranks from 1 to 9872 in TNEA 2019 can fill and lock their respective colleges and courses in the order of preference.

TNEA Counselling 2019: Choice filling for Round 1 begins @ tneaonline.in, the website crashed on the first day of counselling. Directorate of Technical Education, DTE started the TNEA Counselling 2019 on its official website. The choice of filling and locking their respective colleges and courses for The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019 begins. However, on the first day of Counselling, the official website of TNEA crashed down. The last date of the counselling for the candidates who secured ranks from 1 to 9872 i is July 10 till 5:00 pm.

The adding and locking of the choices for Round 1 is scheduled from July 9 to July 11, 2019. The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2019 counselling is for those candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of merit. Candidates must note that in order to freeze their seat in the respective college and courses, candidates should complete their payment process.

TNEA Counselling 2019: Steps to register for TNEA 2019 Choice Filling Process

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNEA, tneaonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available as TNEA 2019 Round 1 Choice Filling

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password

Step 4: Candidates are then advised to select a preferred course and college in the order of preference.

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: The choice filling of college and course has been locked.

Step 7: Candidates can also keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The counselling process for admission to various engineering colleges of Tamil Nadu is conducted for about 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in the state. For more details, candidates can visit the official site of TNEA.

