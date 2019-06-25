TNEA Counselling 2019. The online counselling process for the TNEA Counselling 2019 has commenced today. Candidates can visit the official websites of TNEA, tneaonline.in and can check the counselling schedule for the same.

TNEA Counselling 2019: The online counselling process for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 had begun today. June 25, 2019. Candidates who wish to get admission in B.Tech courses in different colleges in Tamil Nadu including university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University etc, can visit the official websites of TNEA, tneaonline.in and can check the counselling schedule for the same. Candidates can also log in the alternative website, ie. tndte.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the counselling will be held through two sessions –the first Morning session will begin from 9:30 am and it would conclude till 12:30 pm and second-afternoon session that will begin from 1:30 till 4:30 pm.

TNEA counselling 2019 will be held at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani, Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Candidates will be divided into several groups based on their rank and each group of applicants will be permitted to participate in TNEA 2019 counselling as per their turn.

TNEA Counselling 2019: Documents Required

Candidates must carry the important documents along with them on the day of examination. The list of required documents is given below

Class 10th and Class 12th mark sheet

Class 12th Admit card

Transfer Certificate

Caste Certificate

Nativity Certificate

First graduate or first graduate joint declaration certificate

Reservation certificate, as applicable

