TNEA Counselling 2019: TNEA counselling 2019 session will end on June 27, 2019. Candidates, who are seeking admission in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology courses in government or government-aided colleges, university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and other state-based colleges, are eligible to take part in the counselling process which is being held at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani, Chennai (Tamil Nadu).

TNEA Counselling 2019: The online counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 with cut-off marks have begun today (Tuesday, June 25, 2019). The counselling will be held through two sessions – 1) Morning (from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm) and 2) Afternoon (1:30 to 4:30 pm). The schedule for the TNEA Counselling 2019 is also available on the official websites – tneaonline.in and tndte.gov.in.

TNEA counselling 2019 will be held at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani, Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Candidates, who are seeking admission in Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) courses in different colleges in Tamil Nadu including university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University etc, are eligible to take part in the counselling process.

Reports said the first session of TNEA 2019 counselling will be held for candidates from rank 1-80 while the second session will be for rank holders 81-138. The counselling process for TNEA 2019 will first begin for the PwD category candidates today. As per the notification, the wards of ex-servicemen are required to appear on June 26, 2019, for counselling. Similarly, sportspersons are required to appear on June 27, 2019. As many as seven counselling sessions will be conducted from June 25 to 27, 2019 on a regular basis beginning from 9:30 am and ending at 5:30 pm.

TNEA Counselling 2019: Session

– The first session for TNEA counselling 2019 will be for candidates from 1-80 rank

– The second session for TNEA counselling 2019 will be for candidates from 81-138 rank

– Multiple session will be done on June 26 for rank holders till 950

– Multiple session will be done on June 27 for rank holders till rank 1650

TNEA Counselling 2019: Important Dates

– TNEA 2019 application started on May 2, 2019

– Last date to submit TNEA application form May 31, 2019

– TNEA Rank list 2019 released on June 20, 2019

– Counselling for special reservation (in person): Differently Abled quota – June 25, 2019

– Counselling for special reservation (in person): Ex-Servicemen quota – June 26, 2019

– Counselling for special reservation (in person): Sports quota – June 27, 2019

– Counselling and seat allotment: July 3 to 28, 2019

– Supplementary counselling (In Person): July 29, 2019

– SCA to SC counselling (In person): July 30, 2019

– TNEA 2019 counselling ends: July 30, 2019

