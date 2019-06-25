TNEA Counselling begins 2019 @ tneaonline.in: The counselling process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 has been started from 9:30 am in an online mode tneaonline.in or tndte.gov.in. The seekers of admission in Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology courses can attend the counsellings in two sessions.

TNEA Counselling begins 2019 @ tneaonline.in: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2019 counselling process has been started from 9:30 am in an online mode tneaonline.in or tndte.gov.in. For those who seek admission in the Bachelor of Engineering and Bachelor of Technology courses. These sources are available are in government/government-aided colleges, university departments and constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University and other state-based colleges are eligible to participate in the counselling process. TNEA counselling for PwD category candidates will also begin on June 25, 2019.

The counselling session will be held in two sessions-morning 9:30 am-12:30 pm and afternoon 1:30 to 4:30 pm. The first session will be held fro the rankholders from 1-80 and second session will be for rank holders 81-138 as mentioned under respective categories.

Counselling for various vocational streams will also begin on June 26, 2019 and end on June 28, 2019. The venue for TNEA counselling 2019 will be conducted at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani, Chennai. The wards of ex-servicemen are required to appear on June 26, 2019 for counselling, while for sportspersons’ counselling will begin on June 27, 2019.

As many as counselling will be conducted each day starting from 9:30 am and concluding at 5:30 pm.

Candidates need to carry these documents along with them to their TNEA 2019 counselling venue –

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheets (or equivalent)

Class 12 admit card

Transfer certificate

Caste certificate

Nativity certificate

First graduate or first graduate joint declaration certificate

Reservation certificate, as applicable

Candidates will have to sit in different groups which will be based on their rank. Each group of applicants will be allowed to participate in the TNEA 2019 counselling as per their turn.

The candidates will be required to report to the respective college for admission on or before the last date for the final selection as specified in the provisional allotment order.

Candidates will be required to submit the remaining fee after deducting the initial deposit paid to TNEA at the time of the admission.

TNEA counselling 2019 process is being conducted for 2.49 lakh seats in 502 colleges in a state. Seats in the engineering colleges will be alloted on the basis of merit.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App