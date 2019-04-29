TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment 2019: The application process through online mode began on March 22, 2019, and initially, the last date of application submission was April 22, 201 9 which has now been extended to May 20, 2019. The candidates would be placed under a two-year probation person with consolidated pay of 15,000 per month.

TNEB TANGEDCO Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) and Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has extended the last date of applications for 5000 Gangaman vacancies to May 30, 2019. The latest notification reads that candidates can submit their application online by May 30, 2019. Candidates can now deposit their application fee till June 01, 2019 through Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Indian Overseas Bank.

The application process through online mode began on March 22, 2019, and initially, the last date of application submission was April 22, 201 9 which has now been extended to May 20, 2019. The candidates would be placed under two-year probation person with consolidated pay of 15,000 per month and after successful completion of the training period, they will be hired at Level-I in the pay matric i.e. 16,400-51,500.

Eligibility:

Candidates applying for TANGEDCO 5000 Gangman post should have studied till class 5. Candidates should possess adequate knowledge of Tamil language. However, those who aren’t well-versed with the language can apply too. Candidates will be required to clear the Second Class Language Test as prescribed in the Service RegulationAll eligible candidates including the candidates sponsored by the Employment Exchange and Open Market candidates shall apply through online to appear for the physical test.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online Application: March 22, 2019

Last Date to submit the application: May 30, 2019

Last Date for payment of fee through Canara Bank/Indian Bank/Indian Overseas Bank i.e. June 01, 2019.

Vacancy Details:

Gangman (Trainee): 5000 posts

Stipend: 15,000 per month

