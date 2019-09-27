TNFUSRC Admit Card 2019: the damit card or the hall tickets for the post of forest watcher is likely to be released today on the official website of Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Council (TNFUSRC). The online test for the TNFUSRC is scheduled to be held in October 4, 2019, October 5, 2019, and October 6, 2019

TNFUSRC Admit Card 2019: Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Council (TNFUSRC) will be releasing the admit card or the hall tickets on the official website of the council, forests.tn.gov.in. As per the recent notification, the council will release the hall ticket today, September 27, 2019. Once the admit card is released, candidates are advised to visit the official website and download the hall ticket for the same. The exams for TN forest cover would take place in the month of October, ie. 4, 2019, October 5, 2019, and October 6, 2019

Candidates have to provide their application number and password in order to download the hall tickets. Candidates must notice that it is mandatory for them to bring and download the hall ticket in the examination hall, along with a valid photo identity proof of either PAN card /Passport/ration card/voter id card

The online test for TN forest watcher would be a computer-based test that would contain multiple-choice questions. A total of 150 questions would be asked from the subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Current Event, Geography, History and culture of India and Tamil Nadu, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, India National Movement, Aptitude and mental ability test.

Steps to download/ check TNFUSRC Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNFUSRC,

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the related link

Step 3: Login using application number and password

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: your admit card will be displayed on the screen, download and take a printout for the same.

A total of 564 vacancies have been notified through the forest watcher recruitment, out of 564 vacancies, 465 recruitment would be done for the post of forest watcher, and 99 in forest watcher (earmarked to ST youths from specified districts only). Selection of the candidates would be done on the basis of merit list. Selected candidates would be further called for document verification, physical qualification and endurance test.

