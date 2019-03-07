TNFUSRC Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has invited applications for the post of Forest Watcher. The eligible candidates who wish to apply can log on to the official website of TNFUSRC at website-forests.tn.gov.in.

TNFUSRC Recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) has invited applications for the post of Forest Watcher. The eligible candidates who wish to apply can log on to the official website of TNFUSRC at website-forests.tn.gov.in. The application process will begin in May 2019. The candidates applying for the examination must have to pass Class 12th or its equivalent with eligibility for admission to College Courses of studies.

According to the official notification, candidates can apply by the third week of May and the online computer-based examination will be held in the fourth week of June. There are a total of 564 vacancies of Forest Watcher. To successfully apply, candidates must be between 21 and 30 years of age. However, relaxation in the upper age limit of five years will be provided to candidates belonging SC/ST community. Candidates have to pay an application fee Rs 150 + applicable charges as examination fee.

After online examination, candidates will have to go through certificate verification, physical standards verification and an endurance test for final selection. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates on recruitment and its process.

The Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Services Recruitment Committee comes under the forest department of Tamil Nadu government.

