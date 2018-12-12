TNMRB Assistant Surgeon exam result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board has released the results of Assistant Surgeon exam 2018 on the official website - mrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can check their respective results by following the instructions given here.

TNMRB Assistant Surgeon exam result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TNMRB) has released the results of Assistant Surgeon exam 2018 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for their results can check their respective results from the official website of the Board i.e. by logging into – mrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the results from the website.

Moreover, as per reports in a leading daily, there are as many as 1884 vacancies, including 175 backlog posts. Reports say that a total of 10,017 candidates had appeared for the examination conducted by the TNRB on December 9, 2018 at Chennai. Candidates must note that those who have been shortlisted from the assistant surgeon general exam results will have to appear for the next leg of the recruitment process. Next step is the verification of certificates of the candidates.

How to check the results of TNMRB Assistant Surgeon exam 2018?

Visit the official website of TNMRB as mentioned above

On the homepage, search for the link that reads, ‘Results’ and click on the same

Now, click on the ‘Marks Scored by the Candidates in Assistant Surgeon (General) Examination, 2018’ link

Candidates will be taken to a PDF

Download the same and check your result

Take a print out of the result for future reference

Candidates can search their roll number by clicking on Ctrl+F on the result page

To check the results directly, click on the link: http://mrb.tn.gov.in/

