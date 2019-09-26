TNPPCAHS Result 2019: MPharm Merit List 2019 has been released by Tamil Nadu Private Professional Colleges Association – Health Science. It was announced on the official website. Candidates can visit the website and download the merit list. They can can follow the below-mentioned steps and know the downloading procedure.

TNPPCAHS Result 2019: The Tamil Nadu Private Professional Colleges Association – Health Science or TNPPCAHS, has declared the MPharm Merit List 2019 on the official website at tnppcahs.org. Candidates need to visit the official website and download the list. Candidates should keep their credentials in hand before accessing the website for results. They will have to provide the application number, date of birth, etc.

The names of qualified candidates have been included in the MPharm Merit List 2019. These selected candidates will be now given admission to unaided private colleges in the southern state. The candidates have been selected on the basis of marks secured in the entrance examination.

Steps to check TNPPCAHS Result 2019:

First, visit the official website of TNPPCAHS at tnppcahs.org On the homepage, click on the MPharm Merit List 2019 link Enter your credentials including application number and date of birth MPharm Merit List 2019 will appear on the screen Download the MPharm Merit List 2019 and take a printout for future reference

Candidates should note that if their information is found wrong at any time, their admission will be canceled. They should sign a declaration that they will be responsible in case any details are found wrong. The admission of such candidates will be canceled either during or after the admission.

About TNPPCAHS:

The TNPPCAHS is an association of private health sciences institutions of Tamil Nadu. It is affiliated to the Tamil Nadu Dr.M.G.R.Medical University, Chennai. It is a registered association under the Tamil Nadu Societies Act 1975. Its Registration Number is SL.No.175/2004.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App