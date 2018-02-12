Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC 2018) is soon going to release the answer keys of the group 4 examination on their official website @tnpsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted by the Commission on February 11, and soon the answer keys will be available on the TNPSC’s official website. 16 lakh candidates appeared on the day of the test across 6000 centers in the state.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC 2018) is soon going to release the answer keys for group 4 exam

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is soon going to release the answer keys of the group 4 examination. TNPSC will release the result on their official website @tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates, who have attempted the exam, can check the answer keys on the board’s official website in the upcoming week. The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducted this exam to fill 9351 vacant seats. The written examination was conducted by the Commission on February 11. While, more than 20 lakh people registered to appear for the examination, on 16 lakh candidates appeared on the day of the test. The recruitment examination was conducted across 6000 centers in the state.

Candidates can check the answer keys on the boards official website @tnpsc.gov.in by simply following the steps given below:

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 4 answer keys 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link

Step 3: Now click on the ‘answer key section’

Step 4: Now click on the link that says ‘TNPSC group 4 answer keys’

Step 5: The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check the same and save it for the future

Mentioned below is a break up of all the posts according to the number of vacancies-

Village administrative officer- 494

Junior assistant (non-security)- 4,096

Junior assistant (security)- 205

Bill collector grade 1- 48

Field surveyor- 74

Draftsman- 156

Typist- 3,463

Steno-typist grade 3- 815