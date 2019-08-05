TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination Hall Ticket 2019: Combined Engineering Services Exam is being held on August 10, 2019, TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination opened for 475 vacancies.

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Examination Hall Ticket 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the Combined Engineering Services Examination Hall Ticket on August 1, 2019, it is available on the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) tnpsc.gov.in. The total vacancy available for the post is 475. The last date to apply for the Combined Engineering Services Examination was June 28, 2019, and it has now released the hall ticket.TNPSC is planning to conduct the examination on August 10, 2019. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card from the official website of TNPSC.

TNPSC has the recruitment notification for the following:

Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer, Assistant Engineer(Civil) (Water Resources Department,PWD), Assistant Engineer(Civil), Assistant Engineer(Electrical), Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health, Assistant Engineer(Civil), Assistant Engineer(Fisheries), Assistant Engineer(Civil) (Maritime Board), and Junior Architect post.

Steps to download the Hall ticket of TNPSC Combined Engineering Services:

Step 1: Click on the official website of TNPSC tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now click on the link for download hall ticket

Step 3: Enter the Application ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: Download the hall ticket and take a hard copy of it for future reference.

The Written Examination will consist of two papers i.e to be conducted on August 10, 2019. Paper 1 will be conducted from the timing of 10 am to 1 pm and Paper 2 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Paper 1 will stand out for 300 marks and Paper 2 for 200 marks.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission came into the existence in the year 1923, the British Government established a Public Service Commission to examine the salary structure of the Indian Civil Services.

