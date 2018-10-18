TNPSC Agricultural Officer 2018: The result for TNPSC Agricultural Officer recruitment Exam 2018 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission on its official website. Candidates can check their respective results by logging into - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Agricultural Officer 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the result of TNPSC Agricultural Officer recruitment Exam 2018 on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the results can now log in to the website and download the same. According to reports, the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission had opened the application process for direct recruitment of Agricultural Officer (Extension) from May 3, 2018 while the closure of the application submission was scheduled for June 2, 2018 through the official website of TNPSC. The Agricultural Officer exam was conducted by the Commission at various centres across the state and

The candidates who were selected on basis of the written test held on July 14, have been provisionally admitted to Certificate Verification for the post of agricultural officer (extension) in the Tamil Nadu state agricultural extension service, 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017- 2018 and 2018-2019. Candidates who have been provisionally admitted need to submit the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from 29.10.2018 to 09.11.2018 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV, as per the notification on the official website of TNSPSC.

How to download the TNPSC Agricultural Officer Result 2018?

Visit the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission – tnpsc.gov.in

Search for the link that indicates the declaration of the results and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a pdf

Download the PDF and check if your roll number exists in the list

Take a print out if necessary for future reference

To go to the official website directly and download the TNPSC Agricultural Officer Result 2018, click on this link: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/results/sel_cv_i_aoext_2k18_list.pdf

