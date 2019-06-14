TNPSC CCSE Group 4 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has released a detailed notification regarding the Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. In the notification, it is mentioned, the application process will begin from today on June 14, 2019. The examination will be conducted on September 1, 2019. The application link has been activated through the official website.

TNPSC CCSE Group 4 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC Group 4 which will conduct a Combined Civil Services Examination phase IV on September 1, 2019 will begin the application process today on June 14, 2019 at the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The application link has been now activated through the official website. The last date to submit the application is July 14, 2019. A detailed notification has also been released through the official website of the state commission.

TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of the commission on tnpsc.gov.in, Direct link to apply here

Step 2: Click on the notification saying TNPSC Group IV Recruitment (Click here to check TNPSC Group 4 Notification)

Step 3: A new page will be displayed. On the homepage, click on the link which says Register TNPSC Group 4 exam

Step 4: A new page will be displayed. Enter all the required details. Click on tab SUBMIT to proceed

Step 5: Do note down the registration number as generated. Then click on Apply now button

Step 6: The application form will appear on the screen

Step 7: Fill all the details as mentioned in the application form. Click on submit button

Step 8: Pay the required fee amount

Step 9: Save the application form and also the receipt of fee for future use.

It is advisable for the candidates to take out a copy of the print out of the application form for future use. The details such as education qualification, age limit, reservation, examination scheme, payment of fee and other TNPSC Group 4 exam related details are required to be uploaded through the official website of the commission.

Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the website of commission for regular updates. For more information and details, candidates can check the websites of commission.

