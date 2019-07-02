TNPSC CCSE Mains Admit Card 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit cards for the upcoming Group 1 Services exam on its official website. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the TNPSC CCSE Mains Hall Ticket 2019 with the help of steps given here.

The Tamil Nadu Commission will be conducting the TNPSC CCS-1 Exam 2019 from July 12, 2019. According to the examination schedule, the examination will go on till July 14, 2019. Candidates are required to produce the hall tickets of TNPSC CCS-1 Main Exam 2019 failing to which they may be barred from appearing in the examination.

Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the TNPSC CCS-1 Exam 2019 Admit Card.

How to download the TNPSC CCSE Mains Admit Card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in .

. On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “TNPSC CCSE Group 1 Services Mains Admit Card 2019” under the admit card download section

Candidates on clicking will be directed to a new window

Now, enter the Application Id, Date of Birth

Click on submit button

The TNPSC CCSE Group 1 Services Mains Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen

Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference

The application process for the TNPSC CCS-1 Exam (Group 1 Services) started from January 1, 2019 and the last date for submission of the application forms was scheduled for January 31, 2019.

