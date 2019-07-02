TNPSC CCSE Mains Admit Card 2019: The CCSE Group 1 Services Mains Admit Card 2019 or CCSE Mains Hall Tickets for Group 1 Services exam 2019 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on its official website recently. All those candidates who have been declared successful in the preliminary exam conducted by the Commission are advised to download the admit cards for the upcoming CCSE main exam 2019 from the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in.
The Tamil Nadu Commission will be conducting the TNPSC CCS-1 Exam 2019 from July 12, 2019. According to the examination schedule, the examination will go on till July 14, 2019. Candidates are required to produce the hall tickets of TNPSC CCS-1 Main Exam 2019 failing to which they may be barred from appearing in the examination.
Candidates can follow the instructions given below to download the TNPSC CCS-1 Exam 2019 Admit Card.
How to download the TNPSC CCSE Mains Admit Card 2019?
- Candidates need to visit the official website – tnpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, candidates need to click on the link that reads, “TNPSC CCSE Group 1 Services Mains Admit Card 2019” under the admit card download section
- Candidates on clicking will be directed to a new window
- Now, enter the Application Id, Date of Birth
- Click on submit button
- The TNPSC CCSE Group 1 Services Mains Admit Card 2019 will appear on the screen
- Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference
The application process for the TNPSC CCS-1 Exam (Group 1 Services) started from January 1, 2019 and the last date for submission of the application forms was scheduled for January 31, 2019.