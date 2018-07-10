TNPSC Combined Engineering Services examination 2018 results are expected to be announced in the current week on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Combined Engineering Services examination 2018 was conducted on February 24 across 15 centres to fill 147 vacancies.

TNPSC Combined Engineering Services exam is a two-part process consisting of a written test and then the interview round. The written test also has two papers. This year, the exam was conducted at 15 centre. The final results will be formulated after analysing candidates performance in the written exam plus the oral test. According to the guidelines, candidates appearing for the exam has to qualify both written and oral tests.

How to check TNPSC Combined Engineering Services examination 2018 results

Log in to the official website tnpsc.gov.in Once the site is opened, look for a flashing link which says Result Click on the result link and follow the steps of filling up the roll number, registration number and other required details Once done with filling up the necessary details, click on submit or ok. The result will be displayed on the screen in PDF file format. Candidates can also take the print out and send result on mail

