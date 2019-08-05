TNPSC combined engineering services exam 2019: TNPSC combined engineering services exam hall ticket 2019 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who are interested will appear for the examination and download the call letter. The written examination will be conducted on August 10, 2019.

Through this recruitment drive, a total fo 475 posts of Assistant Engineer and other posts are to be filled in the organisation. Candidates who would be appearing for the examination will have to follow certain steps to download the hall ticket.

TNPSC combined engineering services exam 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the online services link which are available on the right-hand side of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the hall ticket download link under online services link.

Step 4: A new page will be opened up where candidates have to click on the link of TNPSC

Step 5: Combined engineering services exam admit card 2019 available.

Step 6: Enter the application ID, date of birth and click on download.

Step 7: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Check the admit card link. Download it.

Step 9: Keep a hard copy for future use.

The examination comprises of 2 papers- Paper I as Subject Paper and Paper II as General studies. Paper I will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and Paper-II will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

The selection process will be made in two successive stages – written exam and oral test. The Oral Test will be conducted in the form of an interview. Final selection of the candidates will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the written examination. The oral test is subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Interested candidates can check for more related from the official site of TNPSC.

