TNPSC Draughtsman recruitment exam Answer Key 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Draughtsman recruitment exam answer key on its official website. Those candidates who had appeared in the written examination can check the answer keys by logging into the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in. According to reports, the examination for the recruitment of Draughtsman was conducted on February 3 in which thousands of candidates have appeared. The candidates must note that they can check the answer keys and raise a challenge against any wrong answer by February 13, 2019 through the official website.

The authority has released a notification on its official website which says that the answer keys can be challenged only within 7 days from the release of the same only through online mode. No objections will be entertained through email or by post. Meanwhile, the recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit candidates under the Town and Country Planning Department in the Tamil Nadu Town and country Planning Subordinate Service.

How to check the answer key of TNPSC draughtsman recruitment Exam 2018?

Log into the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, under the Result option search for the Answer Key link and click on it

Now, on clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here click on ‘Tentative’ link

The Answer Keys of all the subjects of the Draughtsman recruitment examination will appear on the computer screen

Download the relevant answer keys and take a print out of the same for future reference

Direct link to download the TNPSC draughtsman recruitment Exam 2018 Answer Keys: http://tnpsc.gov.in/answerkeys.html

