TNPSC group 1 exam 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released its official notification for TNPC group 1 examination and has invited aspirants to apply for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group I Exam 2019. Applicants interested in the examination can apply for the posts through the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) @ tnpsc.gov.in. The aspirants are advised to fill in forms before the due date for the vacant posts, which is till the end of this month i.e January 31, 2019.

As per the official notification released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, there are a total of 139 vacant seats. The application for the vacant posts started from January 3, 2019, and will end on January 31, 2019. The applicants have to pay a total fee of Rs 450. The fees have been divided as:

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 application fees

Registration Fee – Rs. 150 Preliminary Exam Fee – Rs. 100 Main Exam Fee – Rs. 200

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 important dates

Opening of Application portal: January 03, 2019 Conclusion of Application process: January 31, 2019 Prelims Exam Date: March 03, 2019

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Group 1 vacancy details

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I): 56 Posts Deputy Collector: 27 Posts Assistant Director of Rural Development: 15 Posts Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies: 13 Posts Assistant Commissioner (C.T.): 11 Posts District Employment Officer: 08 Posts District Registrar: 07 Posts District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services): 02 Posts

The applicants are suggested to check the website at regular intervals for more information on TNPC vacancies. Check the official notification by clicking here: official notification.

