TNPSC Group 2 2018 Hall Tickets: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is soon going to release the Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the website so that they can download the Admit Cards on time.

TNPSC Group 2 2018 Hall Tickets: The Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket is likely to be released on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission soon, as per reports in a leading daily. The candidates who have submitted their applications for the upcoming examination can check the official website of the Commission and download the Hall Ticket or Call Letter or Admit Card for the same as soon as it is published on the site by the TNPSC. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website frequently. The official website of the Commission is – tnpsc.gov.in.

Moreover, the TNPSC had recently released a notification inviting applications for the recruitment of 30 Junior Inspectors of Co-operative Societies in its Co-operative Department. Candidates who qualify the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims will have to appear for the mains and then the Personal Interview. Meanwhile, the Commission conducted the online registration from August to September 9, 2018.

How to download Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket?

Log in to the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Search for the link that reads, “TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Hall Ticket download” on the homepage and click on the same

Candidates will be redirected to a different window

Now, enter the details such as registration number and submit

The Admit Card or Hall Tickets for the TNPSC Group 2 Prelims will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the same and take a print out for future reference

To log in to the official website and directly download the Admit Card, click on this link: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

