The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the answer keys for TNPSC exam 2018. The candidates who appeared for the TNPSC exam 2018 can check the TNPSC answer keys, once they are out @ tnpsc.gov.in. According to the TNPSC official notification, the board is expected to release the answer keys of Group 4 Exam 2018 soon. The TNPSC Group 4 exam 2018 was held in many centres on Sunday, February 11 2018.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission recruitment examination was conducted to fill various vacant posts in various state government departments including the TN Ministerial Service, TN Judicial Ministerial Service, TN Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and TN Secretariat Service. TNPSC Controller of Examinations R.Sudhan told the media that out of total applicants 84.71 % candidates showed up for the exam.

The candidate who applied for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam can check the TNPSC answer keys 2018 on Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s official website by simply following the steps mentioned below.

Here are the steps to check the TNPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Keys 2018:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission—tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads TNPSC Group 4 Exam Answer Keys 2018.

Step 3: Submit the required candidate’s details like Name, Roll No, D.O.B and Examination centre.

Step 4: Click the submit button

Step 5: Answer keys will pop on your screen.

Step 6: Download and take print out of the same for future use.

