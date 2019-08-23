TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2019 has been released by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) in its official website. 6491 vacancies have been notified through this recruitment drive. Given below are the steps and list of websites to check and download hall ticket.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the hall ticket or the admit card for Combined Civil Services Examination – 4 (Group-IV) written examination on commission’s website. Candidates who have applied for the TNPSC Group 4 post can visit the official website of the TNPSC and can download the hall ticket for the same. According to the commission, no hall tickets will be sent by post to the candidates.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission had released the hall ticket for the 6491 vacancies in the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service, Tamil Nadu Secretariat service and Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service. This recruitment drive will fill the vacancies of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Field Surveyor, Draftsman, Typist and Steno-typist in the given department of the state.

The online application process TNPSC Group 4 recruitment was started on June 14, 2019, and candidates can apply for the post till July 14, 2019. The Combined Civil Services Examination – 4 (Group-IV) is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2019, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.

Steps to Download TNPSC Group 4 2019 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the TNPSC official website.

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the TNPSC Combined Civil Services Examination – 4 (Group-IV) Call Letter 2019.

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter the application or login id, date of birth

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout of the admit card.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2019: List of websites to download hall ticket

tnpsc.gov.in

tnpscexams.net

tnpscexams.in

