TNPSC Group 4 2019 answer key: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the answer keys for the group IV recruitment examinations. Candidates who are interested can check the answer keys through the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6,491 posts are to be filled. The questions will check the candidates aptitude in the sections like General Studies, Aptitude, Mental Ability, English and Tamil.

TNPSC Group IV answer key 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website- tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download answer key’ link

Step 3: A pdf file with the answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the PDF, take a print out for future use.

A tentative list of selected candidates based on the final answer keys will be released.

Candidates were asked a total of 200 questions, 75 questions in General Studies section, 25 questions in aptitude and mental Ability Test. 100 questions in General Tamil/General English section in the exams .

The job notice reads as that based on the marks as obtained by the candidates in the written examination, the tentative list of the eligible candidates will be announced on the Commission’s website. It will upload all the certificates in support of their claim for the onscreen certificate verification.

Candidates will be given a chance to raise objections on TNPSC group 4 answer keys. Objections can be submitted via online mode. it should be submitted within seven days from the day of releasing the tentative answer key, September 17.

TNPSC will prepare a final answer key after resolving the objections received. Here is the important note, candidates will file the objections on the basis of the tentative answer key.

Based on the final answer keys, Commission will declare the tentative list of the eligible candidates. it will be selected for the TNPSC Group 4 recruitment

