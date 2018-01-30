To avail the hall tickets one can download it from the following mentioned official websites: tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.in or tnpsconline.com. The examination is scheduled to be conducted for a period of three hours on 11 February from 10 am to 1 pm. As reported, the selected candidates through the test will be posted in various posts in Tamil Nadu services.

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Monday made available admit cards for Group-IV and Village Administrative Officer(VAO) Combined Civil Services Examination–IV. To avail the hall tickets one can download it from the following mentioned official websites: tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.in or tnpsconline.com. The examination is scheduled to be conducted for a period of three hours on 11 February from 10 am to 1 pm. As reported, the selected candidates through the test will be posted in various posts in Tamil Nadu services including the ministerial and the judicial ministerial service of the state, Tamil Nadu survey and land records subordinate service, and Tamil Nadu secretariat service.

According to the report a total of 9,351 candidates will be recruited to fill up the vacancies, the application processes for which ended on 20 December 2017. We provide a complete guideline for the eligible candidates to download admit cards. As per report, TNPSC has already announced direct recruitment of 56 vacant posts of laboratory assistant in the Forensic Science Department under the Tamil Nadu forensic science subordinate service.

The following step by step procedure can be accessed to get the admit cards:

Step 1– Log on the official website – tnpsc.gov.in, tnpscexams.in or tnpsconline.com

Step 2– Under the ‘Notification’ header, find ‘GROUP-IV and VAO COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION – IV’

Step 3– Click on the link that says ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 4– Enter required details

Step 5– Click on ‘Submit’

Step 6– Take a print out of the admit card for the future purpose