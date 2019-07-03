TNPSC Group I mains exam: TNPSC Group I Admit Card 2019 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the hall ticket from the official website of TNPSC. The link of TNPSC Group I is tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group I mains exam: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group I Admit Card 2019. Candidates who will appear for the main examination can download the hall ticket from the official website of TNPSC. The link for which the link is tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group I main written examination will be conducted on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019. The preliminary examination was conducted on March 3, 2019.

TNPSC Group I mains exam 2019

TNPSC Group I mains written examination and oral test will consist of three papers- Paper I, II and III.

Each paper will carry 250 marks. It will be conducted for 3 hours time duration

Main written examination will be conducted in Chennai. An oral test will be conducted by the Commission.

TNPSC Group I mains exam admit card 2019: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official site of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link mentioned on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the application ID and date of birth on the homepage.

Step 4: Click on download. Admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download hall ticket. Take a printout of it for future use.

TNPSC Group I main written examination will be conducted on July 12, 13 and 14, 2019. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the preliminary exam, main exam and oral test. Through this recruitment, 139 different posts are to be filled in various departments of the state.

About TNPSC:

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)’s group 4 or VAO exam is organised. Candidates will be selected for various posts for Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Judicial Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Survey and Land Records Subordinate Service and Tamil Nadu Secretariat Service.

