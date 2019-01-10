TNPSC Inspector recruitment result: The Public Service Commission of Tamil Nadu is all set to announce the results of TNPSC Inspector recruitment Exam 2018 soon through its official website. Candidates can check the steps given below to download the same from tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Inspector recruitment result: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is likely to release the TNPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector posts recruitment exam 2018 result on its official website – tnpsc.gov.in soon, as per the latest updates in leading media websites. The Motor Vehicle Inspector posts are at present vacant under the Tamil Nadu Transport Subordinate Service. The reports say that the Commission would announce the results of the recruitment exam in the third week of January this year.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website as soon as it is published by the Commission by following the steps given below.

How to check the results of TNPSC Inspector Recruitment Exam 2018?

Log into the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “TNPSC Motor Vehicle Inspector Recruitment Exam Result” on the homepage and click on it

The candidates will be redirected to a different page

Here, enter the roll number and submit

The result page will appear on the screen of your computer

Download the pdf and check if your name exists on the same

Take a print out for reference if necessary

Log in to the official website of TNPSC directly by clicking on this link: http://tnpsc.gov.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More