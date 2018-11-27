TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification inviting applications for the post of Assistant Engineer on its official website. Candidates can apply for the same on or before December December 24, 2018.

TNPSC Recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Assistant Engineer from interested and eligible candidates through a notification on its official website. The online registration for the same has already been opened and candidates who wish to apply for the same are advised to go through the details of the recruitment procedure and start applying through the official website of TNPSC – www.tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the latest updates, there are a total of 32 vacancies available under Tamil Nadu Industries Subordinate Service which has been aimed to be filled up through this recruitment drive. The last date for submission of the online applications has been scheduled for December 24, 2018 through the official website. Meanwhile, the written examination for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers would be conducted by the Tamil Nadu PSC on March 2, next year.

Moreover, the exams would be held in two different shifts i.e. in the morning from 10:00AM to 1:00PM and in the afternoon from 2:30PM to 4:30PM at various centres across the state.

Important dates for TNPSC Recruitment 2018:

Online application submission last date : December 24, 2018.

Application/Registration fee payment through bank: December 27, 2018.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates who wish to apply must have a Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology degree in any discipline except Civil Engineering and Architectural Engineering from any University Grants Commission (UGC) recognized University or All India Council for Technical Education.

To log into the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission directly, click on this link: http://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

