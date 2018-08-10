TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has begun the process of filling 1,119 posts of Combined Civil Services Examination–II, Group-II Services 2018 from today, August 10, 2018. The preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on November 11, 2018, and the last date to apply for the post is September 9.

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) on Friday announced that the registration process for the Combined Civil Services Examination–II, Group-II Services 2018 has begun from today, August 10, 2018. TNPSC declared that it has made the registration link public and the candidates who are interested to apply for the examination can go through the official website- @tnspc.gov.in. Over 1,119 posts are available for those who are looking forward to applying for the Tamil Nadu Public Services and the last date to apply for the post is September 9.

Here are the steps you need to follow to register for TNPSC Civil Services Exam-II 2018:

Open the official website – http://www.tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, you need to click on ‘TNPSC’ home page

On the TNPSC home page, you will have to click on ‘Notification’ tab

You need to click on ‘Apply online’ link, through which you can online apply for the examination

Enter your details required in the registration form and click on ‘Register’

Now you can log in to the website using the given registration ID and password

Now an application form will appear on your screen. Fill in your details, pay the exam fee and note down the receipt number

You can a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam 2018 results declared @ cbseresults.nic.in, check how to download

Coming to the important dates for the application process, the last date for the fee payment is September 11, 2018, while the preliminary exam will take place on November 11, 2018.

Also, the direct link for the registration and Login are also given below:

Direct Link for Registration- http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tfrmregstage.aspx

Direct Link for Login – http://tnpsconline.in/otr/tcnlogin.aspx

ALSO READ: IBPS PO recruitment 2018: IBPS releases official notification for Probationary Officers, registration process closes on September 4

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More