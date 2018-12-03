TNPSC Recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the date sheet or schedule for the recruitment examinations to be conducted by the Commission on its official website. Candidates can now download the schedule by logging into - tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Recruitment 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the schedule or date sheet for the various upcoming recruitment examination on its official website. All the candidates who have applied for various recruitment process are advised to check the official website of the Commission and download the Date Sheet or Timetable by logging into the official website of TNPSC. The schedule is available on the website – tnpsc.gov.in.

According to reports, the examinations are being conducted by the Commission for recruitment to various posts such as health assistant, assistant diary manager or manager grade 2, sanitary inspectors, assistant quality control, field assistant, lab assistant, boiler operator 2, plant operator, marketing assistant, marketing supervisor, field supervisor and processing supervisor. These examinations will be held by the Commission from the second week of December till December 17, 2018.

Candidates can check the following steps to download the schedule of the TNPSC Recruitment Examination 2018:

Log into the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) – tnpsc.gov.in

Search for the link that reads, “Notification” on the homepage and click on it

Candidates will be taken to a different page

Here, check the dates of the examination relevant to you

To go directly to the official website and check the TNPSC Schedule, click on this link: http://tnpsc.gov.in/latest-notification.html

