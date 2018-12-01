TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the exam schedule of various recruitment exams on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. For these posts, the recruitment examinations will be conducted from December 12 to 17.

TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released schedule for various recruitment exams on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates who wish to check their exam schedule are requested to check it on the official website. TNPSC is conducting recruitment examinations for various posts such as sanitary inspectors, Health assistant, field assistant, assistant diary manager grade 2, assistant quality control, field supervisor, processing supervisor, lab assistant, boiler operator 2, plant operator, marketing assistant and marketing supervisor.

The recruitment examinations for these posts will be conducted from December 12 to 17. Meanwhile, TNPSC has extended the application date for five recruitment examinations due to cyclone Gaja. As per the official notification, the online registration process has been extended till December 10, 2018. However, the candidates can submit the application fee till December 12, 2018.

TNPSC recruitment exams 2018: Revised schedule

Last date to apply online is December 10, 2018

Last date to submit application fee is December 12, 2018.

Educational Qualification

The candidates should be graduate in Engineering or Technology which should be approved by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Along with an experience of working in General purpose Engineering workshop.

About TNPSC

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission aims at creating and nurturing a public service which is independent, impartial, ethical, effective and being capable and enough to meet the new challenges faced by the government and responsive to the growing expectations of the public at large and marginalized sections in particular.

In case of inconvenience caused to the candidates, they are requested to contact these numbers

Grievance Redressal Cell (GRC)

Toll Free : 1800 425 1002

Contact Nos : 044-25332833 / 044-25332855

E-mail ID : contacttnpsc@gmail.com

The candidate can enquire through Telephones, in person and by post. In person, they can ask in oral clarification and written representation.

