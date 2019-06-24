TNPSC recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has floated an advertisement for the post of village administrative officer under the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service. Candidates can apply for the same by visiting tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC recruitment 2019: An advertisement has been floated for 397 posts for village administrative officer under the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), tnpsc.gov.in before the last date which is July 14, 2019. In order to be eligible for the job, all the candidates are required to give a written examination which is scheduled to be held on September 1, 2019. The time allotted to the candidates to complete the exam is three hours. The examination will start at 10:00 am and will conclude at 1:00 pm. All those candidates who qualify for the exam will be supposed to upload all the required documents for the process of verification. All the candidates whose certificates will be approved will be shortlisted for the counseling and seat allotment round after which the final selection list will be released.

Exam pattern for TNPSC recruitment 2019:

The examination will be divided into three parts including general studies, mental ability and aptitude, and general language. In the category of general language, all the candidates will have a choice between Tamil and English. The question paper will contain 75 question form general studies, 100 questions from the language section and 25 questions from aptitude and mental ability. the question paper will be of total 300 marks. All the candidates are supposed to score a minimum of 90 marks out of 300 to qualify for the next round.

Special requirement for TNPSC recruitment 2019:

All the shortlisted candidates will be posted in a village and will be supposed to continue to live in the assigned village as long as they are the in-charge of the village.

Pay scale for TNPSC recruitment 2019:

All the shortlisted candidates will be paid between the range of Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App