TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has invited the application for the recruitment of civil judge. 176 posts are lying vacant for this post. Interested candidates with eligible qualification can apply through the prescribed format on its official website on or before October 9.

Candidates are advised to furnish all the relevant information required. Incomplete information shall lead to rejection of the application. The selection procedure will undergo examination and candidates will be recruited on merit-based. The exam will have 4 questions papers on Law includes Translatio paper, Law paper I, Law paper II and Law III.

TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Exam syllabus

For premilary examanition:

Part A: The code of civil procedure 1908, the negotiable instruments act 1981, the transfer of proorty act 1882, the indian contract act 1872, the specific relieaf act 1963, the constitution of India, the tamil nadu buildings act 1960, the Tamil Nadu regulation of rights and responsibilities of landlords amd Tenants act 2017.

Part B: The code of crimnial procedure 1973, the indian penal code 1860, the indian evidence act 1872, the criminal law acts and the criminal minor acts.

Part C: general knowledge and test of reasoning & ability.

For the main written examination:

Transition paper: It will contains pleadings, depositions, orders, judgments and documents passages. Cnaidates need to translate English to Tamil and Tamil to English.

Law paper I: The Code of Civil Procedure 1908 and 1973, the Indian Evidence Act 1872, Principles of pleading and the Constitution of India (as Amended).

Law paper II: In this portion, candidates need to frame issues and write judgments of civil cases.

Law paper III: Framing of charges and writing of jugements in criminal cases.

TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Importants dates

Date of notfication : Spetember 9, 2019

The last date of application submission is October 9, 2019

Lastd ate for payment of fee through a bank is October 11, 2019

Preliminary examination date is November 24, 2019

Main Examination date is March 28 and 29, 2020

TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Essential qualification for the civil judge as per category

For practising advocates/pleaders and assistant public prosecutors:

Degree in Law from a recognized university

Must be practising as an advocate/pleader or must be Assistant public prosecutor

At leastv3 year expierence in relevent field

For fresh law graduates:

Fresh law graduate degree from recodnized university

Eligible for Advocate

Bachelor’s degree peracentage score should be 45% in case of Reserved category and 50 % marks in case of the open category

Must have completed a bachleor degree within the period of 3 years

