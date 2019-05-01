TNPSC Recruitment 2019: The exam for the 26 posts in the IVPM have been divided into two parts - Paper I will be a PG standard exam based on subject knowledge and paper II will be graduation level exam conducted to the test general knowledge of the candidate. The first exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and paper II from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Check how apply for 26 Research Assistant posts @tnpsc.gov.in

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications for the 26 posts in the Institute of Veterinary Preventive Medicine, Ranipet. The application process has begun today and will conclude on May 29, 2019 (Wednesday). Candidates can apply for the posts at the official website @tnpsc.gov.in. The candidates need to apply online for the posts and will be selected on the written examination to be conducted on June 30, 2019. The exam for the 26 posts in the IVPM have been divided into two parts – Paper I will be a PG standard exam based on subject knowledge and paper II will be graduation level exam conducted to the test general knowledge of the candidate. The first exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm and paper II from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have MVSc in one of the subjects include Micro-biology, Pathology, Parasitology, Dairy Micrology and Animal Biotechnology from a recognised institute. The candidates should have passed Tamil as one of the language paper in the higher secondary level.

For reserved category, candidates there is no age limit while for the general category the age should not be above 30 years. Candidates will be recruited at a salary of Rs Rs 55,500- Rs1,75,700.

How to apply for the TNPSE:

Step 1: Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘apply online’

Step 3: A new page will appear on the computer

Step 4: Click on the one-time registration

Step 5: Register for the post you want to apply for

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Download the document for future reference

