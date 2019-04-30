TNPSC recruitment 2019: The written examination for TNPSC recruitment 2019 will be conducted on June 30, 2019. The test will be conducted in two parts. Timing for the first paper is 10 pm to 1 pm while other will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. TMPSC will be filling 26 vacancies through the recruitment drive.

TNPSC recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the application process for the recruitment of assistant research in the Institute of Veterinary prevention medicine. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total number of 26 vacant posts will be filled.

The last date for the application process is May 29, 2019. So the interested candidates need to apply for the TNPSC recruitment 2019 before the closing date. Candidates interested in applying for the research assistants posts can go through the below-mentioned process and apply for the desired posts.

Steps to apply for TNPSC recruitment 2019

• Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in

• Tap on the link reding apply online

• Candidates will be redirected to a new page

• Now tap on the one-time registration

• Register for the desired posts

• Fill all the details in the form and upload passport size image as well

• Candidates need to make payment

• Take a print out of the filled application form for future correspondence

Eligibility for TNPSC recruitment 2019

Age limit for TNPSC recruitment 2019: The age limit for general candidates has been set to 30 years while there is no age limit for the reserved category candidates.

Education for TNPSC recruitment 2019: Candidates applying for the posts should possess a degree in MVSC in either Microbiology, Pathology, Parasitology, Dairy Microbiology and Animal Biotechnology. Apart from that, they should also have passed Tamil as the Language paper in the HSC exam.

Application fees for TNPSC recruitment 2019

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 150 in order to appear for the TNPSC recruitment examination.

Salary for TNPSC recruitment 2019

The Selected candidates will get the basic remuneration between Rs 55,500 and Rs 1,75,700.

The TNPSC will conduct written examination on June 30, 2019, having two papers. Timing for the first paper is between 10 am to 1 pm while the second paper will begin from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

