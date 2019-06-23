TNPSC has invited applications for recruitment to 64 positions of Junior Scientific Officer. Candidates can apply and visit the official website of TNPSC for the latest updates.

TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TPSC) has opened applications for the post of Junior Scientific Officer. Candidates can visit the official website and apply for the posts. The last date of submitting applications is July 22, 2019.

Total 64 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The date of written examination is August 24, 2019 and the age limit has been set as 30 years. The minimum educational qualification required as the eligibility criteria for the post is an MSc Degree in Forensic Sciences.

Candidates from general category have to pay Rs 150/- as registration fee and Rs 150/- as examination fee for examination. Candidates belonging to SCs/STs are exempted fully from the registration and examination fees. Candidates can visit the official website of TNPSC for the latest updates on the recruitment drive.

The process of selection for the exam will involve two stages- A written examination and an oral test. Based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination and availability of seats in the particular group, the tentative list of eligible candidates will be prepared and announced for certificate verification on the official website. After verification of all the documents, the eligible candidates will be called ahead for the Oral test.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App